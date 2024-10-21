SUBSCRIBE NOW
METRO

Manila eyes stricter cemetery activities

Mayor Honey Lacuna
(File photo) Mayor Honey LacunaPhoto courtesy of Mayor Honey Lacuna | FB
Published on

The local government of Manila announced that political activities are prohibited during the commemoration of departed loved ones.

According to Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna, as political activities are being barred inside cemeteries, the local government will provide free e-trike services to seniors, persons with disabilities and pregnant women at the Manila North and South cemeteries, two of the largest in the National Capital Region.

Lacuna said that the free e-trikes will be positioned at the gates to provide easier access for the elderly, PWDs and pregnant women during the cemetery operations from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna
Manila North and South cemeteries

Latest Stories

No stories found.
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph