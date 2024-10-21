Manila eyes stricter cemetery activities

The local government of Manila announced that political activities are prohibited during the commemoration of departed loved ones.

According to Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna, as political activities are being barred inside cemeteries, the local government will provide free e-trike services to seniors, persons with disabilities and pregnant women at the Manila North and South cemeteries, two of the largest in the National Capital Region.

Lacuna said that the free e-trikes will be positioned at the gates to provide easier access for the elderly, PWDs and pregnant women during the cemetery operations from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m.