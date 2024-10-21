Mandaue traffic agency gears up for new mall

The Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (TEAM) is preparing for increased traffic congestion with the upcoming opening of SM City JMall on 25 October 2024.

TEAM assistant head Hyll Retuya disclosed that traffic measures are in place to manage the expected heavy traffic along the route. A new MyBus route will be added to serve SM City JMall, running along A.S. Fortuna Street.

He added that the expansion of the MyBus route aims to improve public transportation in Mandaue City by connecting major destinations.

The 9.5-kilometer route passes through commercial districts, industrial zones, and key intersections, facilitating smoother access between SM City Cebu and the SM-Cebu International Port boundary.

TEAM will deploy seven to 10 traffic enforcers to the new mall area. Commuters are advised to use designated lanes and plan their routes in advance to avoid delays.

The existing Local Public Transport Route Plan will remain in place, so there will be no rerouting of modern jeepneys or buses for now.

Mandaue City Mayor Glenn Bercede has approved the traffic plan.

MyBus currently operates on several routes, including SM City Cebu to Mactan Cebu International Airport, SM City Cebu to the Port area, Parkmall Mandaue City to SM City Seaside Cebu, Talisay City to SM City Seaside Cebu, Fuente Osmeña to SM Seaside Cebu and Anjo World in Minglanilla to Parkmall and SM City Seaside.