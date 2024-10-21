Magramo captures OPBF title

Giemel Magramo, who once fought for a world title, made a rousing return to relevancy Sunday after bagging the Orient-Pacific Boxing Federation (OPBF) super-flyweight title during Manny Pacquiao Presents: Blow-By-Blow at Okada Manila.

Representing Johnny Elorde Boxing Stable of Sucat-Parañaque, Magramo defeated Judy Flores of Sanman Boxing-General Santos City on a 12-round split decision.

One judge scored it 115-112 for Magramo while another had it 115-112 for Flores. The third judge saw it 114-113 for Magramo, who had an unsuccessful bid to win the World Boxing Organization fly title in 2020 in Japan.

Flores and his handlers thought they had the championship in the bag when the fighter was credited a knockdown in the 12th and final round of the slugfest presented by Ginebra San Miguel.

In a special attraction, undefeated lightweight Eman Bacosa raised his record to 5-0 after toping Rodelyn Perez in a six-round decision that halted his knockout run.

“Once again, Blow-By-Blow is at the forefront of giving boxing fans the fights that deliver thrill and excitement,” said eight-division legend Manny Pacquiao, who was Blow-By-Blow’s top attraction during the 1990s.

Pacquiao revived the weekly television show nearly two years ago as a way to give Filipino boxers the chance to showcase their wares on a regular basis.

Last month, Blow-By-Blow held its first world championship fight when Melvin Jerusalem made a successful mandatory defense of his World Boxing Council minimumweight jewels.