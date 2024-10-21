SUBSCRIBE NOW
METRO

LGUs told: Brace for ‘Kristine’

During a press conference at the PAGASA headquarters in Quezon City on Monday, weather forecaster Veronica Torres discussed the current movement of Tropical Depression Kristina. Kristina entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility on 21 October 2024 and is moving west-southwest at 30 kph. PAGASA has raised Signal No. 1 over parts of Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao, including Catanduanes and Northern Samar. The weather agency expects Kristine to intensify into a tropical storm within the next 12 hours and possibly develop into a typhoon by 24 or 25 October, ahead of its anticipated landfall over Northern Luzon.
During a press conference at the PAGASA headquarters in Quezon City on Monday, weather forecaster Veronica Torres discussed the current movement of Tropical Depression Kristina. Kristina entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility on 21 October 2024 and is moving west-southwest at 30 kph. PAGASA has raised Signal No. 1 over parts of Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao, including Catanduanes and Northern Samar. The weather agency expects Kristine to intensify into a tropical storm within the next 12 hours and possibly develop into a typhoon by 24 or 25 October, ahead of its anticipated landfall over Northern Luzon.
Published on

Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Juanito Victor ‘Jonvic’ Remulla on Monday reminded local government units (LGUs) to be vigilant and prepare for tropical depression “Kristine.”

“From Aparri to Legazpi and nearby provinces in eastern Luzon, we have already alerted all LGUs to prepare for Kristine,” Remulla said in a social media post.

“Kristine” entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Monday morning.

According to state weather bureau Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, “Kristine” is forecast to intensify into a tropical storm in the next 12 hours. It may become a severe tropical storm by Wednesday and a typhoon by Thursday evening or Friday morning, before making landfall in northeastern Cagayan.

Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG)
Secretary Juanito Victor ‘Jonvic’ Remulla
tropical depression “Kristine.”

Latest Stories

No stories found.
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph