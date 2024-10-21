LGUs told: Brace for ‘Kristine’

Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Juanito Victor ‘Jonvic’ Remulla on Monday reminded local government units (LGUs) to be vigilant and prepare for tropical depression “Kristine.”

“From Aparri to Legazpi and nearby provinces in eastern Luzon, we have already alerted all LGUs to prepare for Kristine,” Remulla said in a social media post.

“Kristine” entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Monday morning.

According to state weather bureau Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, “Kristine” is forecast to intensify into a tropical storm in the next 12 hours. It may become a severe tropical storm by Wednesday and a typhoon by Thursday evening or Friday morning, before making landfall in northeastern Cagayan.