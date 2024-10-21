Legal team behind seafarers’ acquittal lauded

The Philippine Embassy has commended the lawyers who represented six Filipinos charged with drug trafficking in Turkey.

Philippine Ambassador to Turkey Henry S. Bensurto Jr. and Consul General Shirlene Mananquil personally thanked the lawyers for securing the acquittal of the seafarers.

The six seafarers — Eddie Abello, Pather John Bobilies, Junil Dalumpines, Danvis Ruales, John Sulima and Ariel Carmelo Vargas — were arrested in October of last year aboard the Panamanian-flagged cargo vessel Phoenician M in Turkey.

According to the Department of Foreign Affairs, they were detained for nearly 11 months before being acquitted by the Ereğli Criminal Court in September.

The embassy, through its legal assistance fund, provided the seafarers with a lawyer to ensure due process.