‘Kristine’ may develop into typhoon

Tropical depression “Kristine,” moving across the Philippine Sea, is expected to develop into a typhoon on Thursday before making landfall, weather bureau Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Monday.

“Kristine” was last located 760 kilometers east of Catarman, Northern Samar. It is packing maximum sustained winds of 55 kilometers per hour with gusts up to 70 kilometers per hour.

It was moving westward at 15 kilometers per hour, slower than its previous speed of 30 kilometers per hour.

Due to its continuous westward movement toward Northern Luzon, more areas were placed under Signal No. 1. In Luzon, the southeastern portion of Isabela, Aurora, the northern and eastern portions of Quezon, the Polillo Islands, and the entire Bicol region are under Signal No. 1.

In the Visayas, the whole of Samar Island, Leyte, Biliran and southern Leyte are also under the storm signal. Additionally, the Dinagat Islands and Surigao del Norte — including Siargao and the Bucas Grande group — are under the wind signal.

Several areas are under public storm signals due to the storm’s “elongated” structure, which stretches its rainbands up to 800 kilometers from the center.

If its forecast track does not change, landfall in the Cagayan area is expected between Thursday night and Friday morning.