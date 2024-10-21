Ji Chang-wook is the new face of IAM Worldwide

South Korean star Ji Chang-wook has been named the international ambassador for Filipino health and wellness brand IAM Worldwide.

Known for his versatile roles in Empress Ki, Healer, The K2, Suspicious Partner, Melting Me Softly, and more, Ji Chang-wook continues to captivate fans. His next project, Gangnam B-Side, premieres November 6 on Disney+.

“Ji Chang-wook is a dream come true for IAM Worldwide,” says co-founder Allen Marvin Yu Eder.

The brand, famous for products like Organic Barley Drink and Acai Berry Extract, is excited for his next visit to the Philippines for another event.