JI CHANG-WOOK IS NEW FACE OF FILIPINO wellness brand

Wookie’s back, and fans are definitely feeling the heat — cue the “my heart’s aflame and it’s burning in your name” vibes.

IAM Worldwide, the Filipino brand known for its health and wellness products, just dropped some “daebak” news: South Korean superstar Ji Chang-wook is their newest international ambassador.

Ji Chang-wook continues to win hearts with every role he takes on, showcasing his incredible versatility throughout his career. He first captured attention as the rebellious warrior in Empress Ki (2013) and later as the unforgettable night courier-turned-vigilante in Healer (2014). He solidified his action star status with The K2 (2016) and charmed fans as the brainiac prosecutor in Suspicious Partner (2017). He then played a renowned entertainment industry producer in Melting Me Softly (2019) and the lovable convenience store owner in Backstreet Rookie (2020).

His romantic streak continued in Lovestruck in the City (2020), while he took on darker roles as a magician with a haunting past in The Sound of Magic (2022) and a conflicted detective in The Worst of Evil (2023).

Up next, Ji Chang-wook will star in Gangnam B-Side, dropping this 6 November on Disney+, playing an outlaw caught up in mysterious disappearances.

With such a diverse portfolio, it’s clear that Ji Chang-wook’s charm and talent are here to stay — just like the excitement he’s bringing as IAM Worldwide’s newest ambassador.

“Ji Chang-wook is a dream come true for IAM Worldwide,” says co-founder and president Allen Marvin Yu Eder, excited about having Ji Chang-wook join their family. “In line with our company’s objectives to enrich the lives of our customers and wholesalers by offering world-class quality products, we are very pleased to announce that Ji Chang-wook has joined the IAM Worldwide family as a brand endorser.”

Aika Lorraine Uy, co-founder and vice president, is just as enthusiastic: “We are very thankful to Ji Chang-wook for choosing IAM Worldwide as his preferred health and wellness partner in the Philippines. His mark of approval recognizes our efforts and gives us confidence in continuing our commitment to better the lives of those we serve. Gamsahamnida!”

General manager Joanna Mañego, a self-confessed Wookie stan, adds: “As an avid fan of Ji Chang-wook, having my all-time favorite K-actor is truly an honor for us. We cannot wait to welcome him back to the Philippines. Mabuhay ka, Oppa!”

IAM Worldwide is known for its line of Organic Barley Drink, Choco Barley, Acai Berry Extract with Collagen, Grape Juice with Garcinia Cambogia and Immunergy supplements. You can snag these products from authorized distributors, not just in the Philippines but worldwide.

Oh, and in case you forgot — Ji Chang-wook’s not just a pretty face. He’s scooped up awards, like Best Actor at the 2019 Asia Artist Awards for Melting Me Softly and the Next Generation Award at the 2023 Asian Film Awards. Fans are already buzzing for his next visit to the Philippines for another epic IAM Worldwide event.