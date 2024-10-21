IT’S PAYBACK TIME!: Hungry Kings shoot for redemption vs Tropang Giga

Barangay Ginebra’s victory over San Miguel Beer in the semifinals late Sunday didn’t just send it to the finale of the Philippine Basketball Association Governors’ Cup.

It also gave the Kings a golden chance to exact payback against the same team that reduced them to tears in a thrilling finals showdown last year — TNT Tropang Giga.

Gaining redemption will be Ginebra’s ultimate mission when it battles reigning champion TNT Tropang Giga for the title in a best-of-seven finals showdown that starts on Sunday, 27 October, at the Ynares Center in Antipolo City.

The Kings are still bruised and battered from a hard-fought best-of-seven semifinal series against the Beermen that culminated with a 102-99 victory in Game 6, but it doesn’t matter as they are determined to get back at the team that beat them for the title last year.

In the finals last year, the Tropang Giga made a huge gamble by letting go of high-scoring import Jalen Hudson despite leading them to five victories in their first six matches.

The Tropang Giga’s decision was hounded with criticisms as Hudson, who was then averaging 33.8 points, 9.3 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game while shooting a red-hot 41 percent from the three-point area in their first six games, was not injured.

But the Tropang Giga still pushed through with the substitution and brought in Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, a grizzled journeyman who has significant experience playing in the National Basketball Association (NBA).

The move paid a handsome reward as Hollis-Jefferson displayed a stellar all-around performance, leading the Tropang Giga to the finals against Ginebra, a team considered as the league’s gold standard due to its firepower, height, depth and the coaching brilliance of 25-time champion Tim Cone.

Hollis-Jefferson’s extensive experience was on full display in their finals showdown as he rallied the Tropang Giga to impressive wins in Games 2, 4 and 5 before delivering a strong finishing kick in Game 6 with a 97-93 victory to win the series, 4-2.

Ginebra import Justin Brownlee admitted that he still feels the pain brought by that bitter setback.

“Of course, we want to,” Brownlee said, emphasizing the importance of settling the score with their bitter rivals while staying focused on the task at hand.

“I guess you can say try to avenge the Finals from last year, but we’re just looking to take one step at a time, not try to get ahead of ourselves. We’re just expecting a hard-fought, tough series from TNT.”

Personally, Brownlee has a score to settle with Hollis-Jefferson.

Shortly after losing to him in that memorable finals battle, he met him anew in the 19th Asian Games after the NBA veteran suited up for Jordan via naturalization.

It was an emotional battle as the Jordanians beat the Filipinos, 87-62, to deny them a chance of sweeping the pool play that somehow dampened their chances of winning the title as they had to face the host country — China — in the semifinals before advancing to the gold medal match.

But a miracle happened.

Brownlee spearheaded the Filipinos to a 77-76 win over the Chinese in the semifinals before beating Hollis-Jefferson and the Jordanians in the gold medal match.

‘He’s been decorated, and has always been playing at a high-level, even in the NBA. For me, I feel like he should be in the NBA. He’s really good.’

Still, winning a PBA title over Hollis-Jefferson and the Tropang Giga feels different.

“We got some recent history — you know, Asian Games, PBA Finals,” said the 38-year-old Brownlee, who also lost the Best Import title to Hollis-Jefferson last year.

“I have a lot of respect for him and his game, man. It’s always an honor to play against a guy like that who’s been very decorated his whole amateur and professional career playing in the NBA.”

Brownlee added that he will play his heart out as he respects Hollis-Jefferson not just as a basketball player but also as an individual.

“He has been having an incredible professional career overseas as well. I think I’ve said this last time we played ’em: I’ve been following him ever since amateur, high school, college, you know, he’s been in the spotlight,” he said.

“He’s been decorated, and has always been playing at a high-level, even in the NBA. For me, I feel like he should be in the NBA. He’s really good.”