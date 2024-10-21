IPOPHL seeks gov’t regulation on AI

The Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines (IPOPHL) Director General Atty. Rowel Barba expressed hope that the Marcos Jr. administration will introduce regulations concerning artificial intelligence (AI), highlighting its potential impact on the works and intellectual property of Filipino artists and the broader creative industry.

“We need this moment of reflection to ask the right questions — questions such as: what does it mean to be an artist in the time of AI? Would machines be able to create poems and songs that could move us deeply and touch our souls? Is it reasonable for an AI-generated art to command the same value in auctions as human-generated art?” said Barba in his speech during the opening of the 5-day, 2nd Philippine International Copyright Summit (PICS).

Barba mentioned that IPOPHL is currently crafting guidelines that could be integrated into the National Artificial Intelligence Strategy Roadmap 2.0 and the Center for AI Research, which was recently launched by the Department of Trade and Industry.

“So, we are hopeful that the Philippine government will be able to come up with an AI regulation,” he said.

Importance of IP

Acting Trade Secretary Cristina Aldeguer-Roque emphasized the critical role of protecting intellectual property, trademarks, and copyrights, noting that it is vital for business success.

“I come from the business sector and these are often neglected especially by small and medium enterprises but they don't know that this is very important for the business,” she said.

Roque also highlighted the Philippine Creative Industry Development Act and the Philippine Creative Industry Development Plan, which aim to sustain the creative economy's growth. She stressed that all creative efforts will only thrive if there is a unified effort to support artists and protect their work.

Rising Piracy

Roque cited a survey released this year by the Asia Video Industry Association, revealing that 70 percent of Filipinos consume pirated content through online streaming, up from last year's 58 percent. This makes the Philippines the second-highest in the region in terms of piracy consumption.

“A large part of this increase is attributed to the rising piracy in social media and messaging platforms. Through the IPOPHL and the other members of the National Committee on Intellectual Property Rights, with the DTI serving as chair, we aim to collaborate closely with these platforms and hold accountable those who continue to foster a culture of piracy,” according to Roque.

With the theme “Unlocking the Future: Tech Trends and Challenges in Copyright,” PICS explores the convergence of copyright law and technology, including the impact of AI on creative industries.