Injured Bravo remains grounded

Lyceum of the Philippines University big man JM Bravo won’t be playing against College of Saint Benilde after he was discharged from the Cardinal Santos Medical Center in San Juan on Monday.

The Pirates’ mental performance consultant Marcus Manalo confirmed the development to DAILY TRIBUNE as he will be monitored in the next few days.

Bravo was rushed to the hospital over the weekend after he bumped his head against Arellano University player Renzo Abiera and went unconscious in the dying seconds of their game in Season 100 of the National Collegiate Athletic Association men’s basketball tournament at the Filoil EcoOil Centre.

He underwent a Computed Tomography Scan and nothing serious was found.

Bravo has since regained consciousness and will rest in the meantime.

“JM won’t be playing on Wednesday. He is still under monitoring,” Manalo said.

Lyceum will be going up against the Blazers on Wednesday at 11 a.m. at the Filoil EcoOil Centre.

Losing Bravo will be a big blow for Lyceum.

After missing the majority of the first round due to a back injury, Bravo averaged 13 points in the Pirates’ first three games in the second round.

Lyceum athletic department consultant Hercules Callanta clarified that Bravo’s recent accident is not related to his previous injury.

“Totally unrelated. This is because his head collided with another head,” Callanta said.

“The first one was a very low trauma to the lumbar area.”