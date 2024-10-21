INC continues humanitarian mission dating back to 1953

The Iglesia ni Cristo (INC) was among the first organizations to respond with aid to Marikina City residents after super typhoon “Carina” hit, providing food packs and assistance to those affected by the storm.

The typhoon’s heavy rains on 24 July left the city flooded, prompting the group’s “Worldwide Lingap sa Mamamayan” initiative to distribute thousands of relief packages in evacuation centers and low-lying areas, according to Bro. Ronald Capunitan, second administrator of INC Metro Manila East.

In addition to food packs, INC members served hot meals to both church members and nonmembers. Marikina was one of the hardest-hit areas in the National Capital Region, where the storm flooded streets and homes, affected over a million people, and resulted in at least 14 deaths.

The Felix Y. Manalo (FYM) Foundation Inc., INC’s humanitarian arm, has a longstanding mission to provide aid and relief to communities in need.

The organization, which is nonprofit, nonstock, and nonpolitical, focuses on education, socioeconomic well-being, environmental awareness, and health initiatives, both locally and internationally.

The foundation’s activities are aligned with a biblical passage, Hebrews 13:16, which states, “And do not forget to do good and to share with others, for with such sacrifices God is pleased.”

INC has been involved in relief efforts since 1952, beginning with its first medical and dental mission in Quiapo, Manila. Over the decades, the group has organized and sponsored countless outreach missions in the country’s most vulnerable communities.

The FYM Foundation was formally registered in the Philippines in 2011, and in the United States in 2012, allowing the group to participate in search and rescue efforts and provide assistance during natural disasters.

The foundation was active in the aftermath of typhoon “Yolanda” (“Haiyan”), considered the most destructive typhoon in the country’s history, which struck in 2013. It provided relief to Tacloban City in Leyte, where thousands lost their lives.

In addition to immediate relief, the foundation has implemented long-term recovery projects. This includes a settlement in Alang-alang, Leyte, for families affected by “Yolanda,” complete with processing facilities and an eco-farm for livelihoods.

The foundation has also undertaken similar initiatives for Indigenous communities, including housing projects for the Aeta in Camarines Norte, the Blaan in South Cotabato, and the T’boli in Lake Sebu.

FYM Foundation’s “Worldwide Lingap sa Mamamayan” initiative extends beyond the Philippines, reaching places like New Jersey and New York, USA after Hurricane Sandy in 2012; Kumamoto, Japan, following the 2016 earthquake; and favelas in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. In Africa, the foundation has distributed food aid in countries including Kenya, Malawi, South Africa and Lesotho.

The foundation has also directed its efforts toward supporting persons with disabilities, employing people with special needs and providing training programs. Additionally, the Yakap Orphanage in Ciudad de Victoria, Bulacan, was established to care for orphaned children.

INC’s humanitarian work continues under the leadership of its executive minister, Ka Eduardo Manalo, who regularly emphasizes the importance of helping those in need.

“The characteristic we, brethren, possess is that we have God. He will not allow us to face trials that we cannot overcome. So, if you are currently experiencing the weight of a trial, just approach God. Remind Him that you are His servant,” Manalo said during a recent service.