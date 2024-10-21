How Piolo Pascual maintains his youthful physique 

The demands of the entertainment industry, from late-night shootings and tapings to numerous commitments and activities, can take a toll on anyone.

But not on veteran actor Piolo Pascual, who, despite the rigors of his busy schedule, remains as youthful as ever. Thanks to Surge Fitness + Lifestyle, Piolo keeps himself in tip-top shape to meet the heavy demands of his work.

“Despite my busy schedule, I always make time to prioritize my fitness and health. By doing so, I can present the best version of myself to my fans and the characters I portray, whether in movies or on television,” Piolo explained.

Surge Fitness + Lifestyle, a gym network for the capital region’s urbanites of all ages and middle-class lifestyles, allows Piolo to maintain his regimen at any of its nine locations in Metro Manila.

Surge has two branches each in Makati City and Alabang, Muntinlupa. The facility at Estancia Mall in Capitol Commons is just a few kilometers from the branch in Libis, Quezon City. The three other QC locations are at M Place in South Triangle, another in Holy Spirit-Commonwealth and at Fairview Terraces in northern QC. Opening in Q4 2024 is the latest club in Gateway Mall, which is currently offering a pre-selling membership rate.

Networked membership lets clients manage their personal gym time better, especially during the weekdays. There’s no need for keycards or IDs because of the 24/7 Secured Facial Recognition Access system across all branches. Each Surge facility is designed to provide quality services to members across age groups, from kids to seniors.

For serious bodybuilders and athletes, every Surge facility has a wide range of machines and workout stations. Each branch is designed to attract fitness buffs and their families living and working in the surrounding residential-commercial districts. There are many rows of equipment for personal routines and special spaces for group workouts.

While using the equipment, SFL members can wear VR goggles to be transported to a virtual reality designed to enhance physical activity and make workouts more engaging. The VR experience provides a more enjoyable and immersive atmosphere, making exercise feel less like a chore.

Surge is also the first and only fully heart-rate monitored facility in the country, keeping its members well-informed to efficiently achieve better results from their workout regimens.

Automated lifestyle instructor

In addition to the well-trained fitness staff on duty, members are assisted by “ALI” or Automated Lifestyle Instructor, which serves as an all-in-one workout buddy during each tailor-fit exercise session.

This innovative fitness tech merges expert coaching with top-notch robotics.

For breaks before, between and after workouts, SFL has the Tasty Habit Cafe, offering healthy refreshments and snacks that can be enjoyed by both young adults and the young at heart. Surge also features a “Playzone” with billiards, PlayStation and board games. Sports facilities like basketball courts, bowling lanes and a golf simulator are also available. Surge provides co-working space with free WiFi for members who need to pause to take care of urgent academic, business, or work matters.

For children, SFL has Surge Junior, where fun activities match the natural movements and interests of kids. For adults, persons with disabilities and seniors, SFL offers rehab and recovery treatments administered by licensed therapists who use Percussive Gun Therapy, Kinesio Taping and corrective therapy.

Join Piolo and become a member of Surge this October, the club’s official anniversary month. Check the Surge social media platforms to discover the nine events lined up this month.