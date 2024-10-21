HD Spikers open title drive vs Titans

Reigning Open Conference champion Cignal makes its highly anticipated debut when it clashes with the Chichi DHSTSI in the Spikers’ Turf men’s volleyball tournament today at the Sta. Rosa Sports Complex in Laguna.

The conference’s first out-of-town games is set at 6 p.m. after the 4 p.m. showdown between VNS and Savouge.

Fresh off another championship run in the season-opening Open Conference, the HD Spikers are entering the Invitationals with a new mindset and a couple of fresh faces against the Titans.

“This is a big challenge for us, but we will take it one game at a time,” Cignal head coach Dexter Clamor said.

“For sure, this is a big boost for our championship bid for the Open Conference but we should enter the new conference with a fresh mindset.”

Jau Umandal and JP Bugaoan are expected to lead the charge as Cignal seeks to get over the hump and surpass their silver finish in the previous edition of the conference, where they lost to Sta. Elena-NU in the Final.

The HD Spikers will also parade their new additions composed of Joshua Retamar of National University, Martin Bugaoan of Far Eastern University, JM Ronquillo of De La Salle University, the returning Louie Ramirez of University of Perpetual Help System Dalta and Filipino-American Steven Rotter.

Meanwhile, Chichi DHSTSI, which lost its first two games of the conference, will be banking on Christian Alicante and Jonathan Sorio to try and arrest their skid in the tournament backed by ArenaPlus, Mikasa, and Alpha Insurance & Surety Company.

Building on their first victories, the Griffins (1-1) hope to make it two in a row and carry their momentum from their victory against Martelli Meats, while the Spin Doctors (1-0) aim to keep their slate unblemished.

Kim Cris Liray, Charles Segui, and Christian Olaes will be tasked to lead the charge for the ill-stricken VNS up against the formidable trio of Louis Gamban, John Diwa, and GIles Torres.