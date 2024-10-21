Globe eyes 70 RE-powered sites by 2026

Ayala Group telecommunications arm, Globe Telecommunications, Inc., plans to transition three more facilities to renewable energy (RE) as it races to expand its clean energy-powered sites to 70 in the next two years.

Globe president and CEO Ernest Cu said on Monday that the investments in developing a more climate-adaptive network will not only reduce its carbon footprint but also optimize its operations in the long run.

“At Globe, sustainability along with risk management is a core strategy for building business resilience,” Cu said.

Good-grid and off-grid

“In the face of climate change, RE powers both good grid and off-grid, so reducing our carbon footprint and making our network more climate-adaptive could only bear value to us,” he pointed out.

“Thus, the adoption of these technologies demonstrates that business growth and resilience go hand in hand,” added Cu.

Globe now operates 29 sites powered by RE, with 20 of these facilities consuming about 65 million kilowatt-hours of clean energy in 2023.

Notably, the Globe Tower alone used 7.9 million kWh, all from renewable sources. The shift allowed Globe to reduce its carbon footprint by avoiding the emission of 42,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide last year.

ACEN RES

According to Globe, its transition was enabled by ACEN Renewable Energy Solutions (ACEN RES), the retail electricity provider of ACEN Corp.

Of the 29 renewable energy-powered sites, 20 are backed by ACEN through medium- and long-term agreements.

For ACEN president and CEO Eric Francia, the partnership was part of the synergies of the members of the Ayala Group.

“Digitalization and sustainability are at the very core of the Ayala group. We are excited to harness these synergies with Globe and help sustainably empower the Filipino people,” Francia said.