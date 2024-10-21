Foreign cybersecurity threats highlighted anew

As the Philippines moves towards relaxing restrictions on telecommunications regulations, security experts have raised concerns about the increased risk of foreign cyber threats.

Professor Dindo Manhit, president of the Stratbase ADR Institute, stressed the importance of fortified cyber defenses in ensuring regional stability and security.

“Cybersecurity is a shared responsibility that requires collaboration between the public and private sectors, as well as domestic and international players,” Manhit said at the Asian Defense and Security Exhibition 2024.

One area of particular concern is the proposed Konektadong Pinoy Act or Senate Bill 2699, which aims to eliminate the need for congressional franchises for telecommunication companies.

He also argued that this would weaken the regulatory powers of the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC), potentially creating vulnerabilities for cyberattacks.

Manhit warned that it could serve as a gateway for cyber abusers.

“Increasing the number of telecommunication companies while simultaneously relaxing restrictions could create opportunities for malicious actors,” said Manhit.

Cyber intelligence firm CYFIRMA echoed these concerns, citing the Philippines’ lack of cybersecurity awareness and underdeveloped infrastructure as factors that make it a prime target for cyber espionage.

To address these challenges, Manhit urged the Philippines to pursue cyber diplomacy with other countries and develop cybersecurity partnerships.

"The Philippines must pursue cyber diplomacy with like-minded countries and develop cybersecurity partnerships to expand its foreign policy strategy and deepen diplomatic engagement. Fortified defense against cyber threats is a key element in realizing a peaceful, secure, and stable Indo-Pacific,” said Manhit.

The Konektadong Pinoy Act is currently under consideration by the Senate and awaits further deliberations.