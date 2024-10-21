Floridablanca criminal group members arrested

FLORIDABLANCA, Pampanga — Four members of a criminal group were arrested in a hot pursuit operation from this town to Porac last Sunday.

According to the Police Regional Office 3 (PRO3), the four suspects were identified as Tristan Awa Bestoguey, Tom Contade Nadnaden, Harold Bangloy Saqueb and Daniel Dave Tolingan Egsaen, who were robbing a convenience store in Barangay Consuelo here.

The report stated that the Floridablanca Municipal Police Station immediately responded to the incident that happened around 10:30 a.m. which was reported to them at 11:30 a.m. The police arrested Bestoguey at the area, while the three other suspects fled the scene.

A hot pursuit operation was conducted that led to the arrest of the remaining three suspects in the town of Porac, Pampanga.

Recovered from the suspect were a .45 caliber handgun with five live ammo, a .38 caliber handgun with three live ammo, four grenades, P90,000 cash, various grocery items, heavy equipment tools, a white Toyota Fortuner with plate number CCL8293 that was used as their getaway vehicle.

The four suspects are unemployed and residents of Baguio City and Mountain Province.

Further investigation revealed that the four suspects are also involved in the previous robberies in the branches of the convenience stores in Aliaga and San Jose City, Nueva Ecija. Their involvement in the said activity showed a pattern that can be traced to other areas of Central Luzon.

The suspects are now under the custody of the police and will be charged with robbery, holdup, and illegal possession of firearms and explosives.

The police are currently conducting an investigation on the criminal activities of the suspect to identify the leader of the criminal group.