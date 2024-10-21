Fake NBI agents caught in extortion try

Three suspects posing as agents of the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) were arrested during an attempted extortion at a food store located at Barangay Tambo, Parañaque last 19 October 2024.

Reports said that the incident happened around 3 a.m. when the suspects, identified as alias Bernard, alias Lenon and alias John, entered the establishment, claiming to be NBI agents.

They presented a fraudulent search warrant, alleging that the store was selling illegal tobacco and cigarettes.

They threatened the store’s cashier and demanded a P100,000 bribe to avoid legal penalties for selling illegal tobacco products.

While the suspects dismantled the store’s CCTV cameras, Aseana security guards noticed the commotion and intervened. Upon verification, it was learned they were not legitimate NBI agents and apprehended them.

Tambo Police Sub-Station personnel, who were nearby, responded to the scene and assisted in the incident. They found evidence of the suspect’s fraud, including a fake search warrant.