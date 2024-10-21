Fake LV products seized in Mandaue City Mall

A team from the National Bureau of Investigation—Intellectual Property Rights Division (NBI-IPRD) based in Manila confiscated around P200 million worth of counterfeit Louis Vuitton products inside a mall in Mandaue City, Cebu last Thursday.

John Ignacio, NBI-IPRD team leader, told the media that their office received a complaint in August on fake LV bags, belts, shoes, wallets, and other products displayed in Cebu stores.

The NBI then secured search warrants from the Regional Trial Court in Manila for the 33 stores.

"Actually bago mag-complain ang Louis Vuitton sa office namin, nag-conduct na sila ng market survey sa Cebu kasi nga nagtayo ang Louis Vuitton ng boutique, nagkaroon sila ng market survey dito. Natunton nila na marami pala ang nagbebenta ng peke ng produkto nila," Ignacio said.

He added that they conducted a test purchase and surveillance.

A representative from Louis Vuitton, who requested anonymity, said they first conducted a test but brought the items to Manila for examination, then the goods were confirmed to be fake.

Ignacio advised the public to buy LV products only from legitimate stores.

Louis Vuitton recently opened its Cebu branch in a hotel resort in the South Road Properties in Cebu City.

NBI-IPRD will file cases for trademark infringement and unfair competition against the 33 stall owners.