Fake LV products seized at Mandaue mall

A team from the National Bureau of Investigation- Intellectual Property Rights Division (NBI-IPRD) based in Manila confiscated around P200 million worth of counterfeit Louis Vuitton products inside a Mall in Mandaue City, Cebu on 17 October.

NBI-IPRD team leader John Ignacio told media that their office received a complaint in August on fake LV bags, belts, shoes, wallets, and other products displayed in Cebu stores.

The NBI then secured search warrants from the Regional Trial Court in Manila for the 33 stores.

“Even before the Louis Vuitton office complained about it, they have already conducted a survey in Cebu since they have put up a boutique there and found out that there are fake products in the market,” Ignacio said.

He added that they conducted a test purchase as well as surveillance.

A representative from Louis Vuitton, who requested anonymity said they first conducted a test and brought the items to Manila for examination then the goods were confirmed to be fake.

Ignacio advised the public to buy Louis Vuitton products only from legitimate stores.

Louis Vuitton recently opened its Cebu branch in a hotel resort in the South Road Properties in Cebu City.

Cases for trademark infringement and unfair competition will be filed by NBI-IPRD against the 33 stall owners.