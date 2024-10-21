Enhancing Resilience: SM intensifies efforts in disaster preparedness, MSME development

SM for a resilient future

The Asia-Pacific Ministerial Conference on Disaster Risk Reduction (APMCDRR) 2024 highlighted the private sector's role in building resilient communities. Hosted annually by the Philippine government and the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR), the conference brings together governments, civil society organizations, the private sector, and academia from Asia and the Pacific to monitor, review, and enhance cooperation for the implementation of the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR) 2015-2030.

Highlighted in the conference was the participation of Hans Sy, Chairman of the Executive Committee of leading integrated property developer SM Prime Holdings, Inc. (SM Prime), who delivered remarks at both the Private Sector Partners Reception and the Plenary on Localization and Urban and Rural Resilience.

"Let us leverage our collective strength to create a region that is not only resilient but also prosperous and sustainable for generations to come," he said, emphasizing the importance of private sector engagement in DRR. "Let's reaffirm our commitment to the road ahead. Together, we can make our nations safer and more resilient.”

SM Supermalls MSME program

SM Supermalls continues to champion Filipino Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), supporting over 80,000 small businesses nationwide through various initiatives, such as providing accessible leasing opportunities to hosting bazaars. As being committed to nurturing the growth of Filipino entrepreneurs, SM provides platforms for MSMEs to shine during peak seasons like Christmas.

As the holiday season nears, SM Aura launches the Monito, Monita Christmas Bazaar, which brings together a dynamic community of MSMEs showcasing their unique creations. This will be held at Level 3 Atrium and will run from 16-20 October, 13-17 November, and 4-8 December. The event will feature Filipino products, like intricately designed ornaments made with native materials to elegant artisanal pieces reflecting the country's rich cultural heritage.

Similarly, the 26th Likha ng Central Luzon Trade Fair, featuring artisanal treasures to cutting-edge designs, recently concluded on Sunday and was held at SM Megamall Megatrade Hall 2, Level 5, Mega B.

SM adds footprint in Visayas

As a region rapidly emerging as a major shopping destination, with cities like Cebu and Iloilo, SM is eyeing a transformation in its retail landscape, bringing in more spaces for shopping, dining, and entertainment. With Cebu now ranked in the 2024 Global Cities Index’s top 500 and Iloilo’s sustainable growth highlighted in major business forums, the future looks promising for shoppers and businesses alike.

Opening on 25 October, SM City JMall in Mandaue City on A.S. Fortuna Street is set to offer a fresh shopping experience. This four-story mall, with a gross floor area (GFA) of 78,229 sqm and a gross leasable area (GLA) of 51,346 sqm, will bring a mix of global brands and local favorites to Cebu. Among the highlights are an innovative food hall, Cyberzone, state-of-the-art cinemas, and an 18-story Toyoko Inn Hotel.

SM City Iloilo will also undergo a transformation, featuring a modernized exterior, a new campus, and a stunning sky garden at SM Strata. With new dining options, shopping experiences, and immersive attractions, SM City Iloilo is designed to meet the evolving desires of Ilonggos for fresh and exciting experiences. Additionally, SM’s investments in the redevelopment of Iloilo Central Market and Terminal Markets are set to revolutionize the city’s retail landscape.

Similarly, SM City Bacolod’s redevelopment is set to reflect the unique lifestyle of Bacolod’s people, transforming it into a lively complex that offers prestigious retail, specialty shopping, and a variety of local and international dining options. The redevelopment will feature new dining experiences and enhanced wellness services, all set against a botanical-inspired interior of the North Block for a refreshing experience.