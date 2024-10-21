Eala makes Guangzhou Open main draw

Alex Eala made it to the main draw of the Guangzhou Open following a 6-2, 6-3 sweep of Elena Pridankina of Russia in the second qualifying round Monday in China.

It only took one hour and 32 minutes for Eala to blow past her Russian foe as she continues her quest for a Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) title.

Eala previously defeated home bet Gao Xinyu, 6-2, 6-7, 6-2, in the first qualifying round last Sunday.

Her opponent for the main draw has yet to be announced at press time.

The 19-year-old Rafael Nadal Academy graduate hopes to make a stellar run in China after making quick exits in her first two WTA events this year, the Ningbo Open and the Wuhan Open.

Eala got knocked out in the Round of 64 of the Wuhan Open after a 3-6, 1-6 loss to Kateřina Siniaková of Czech Republic on 8 October before getting a 4-6, 3-6 loss to Priscilla Hon of Australia in the first qualifying round of the Ningbo Open.

She also hopes to make a better impact in the tournament than last year, when she lost 3-6, 0-6 to Tatjana Maria of Germany in the Round of 32.