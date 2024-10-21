Dressed up in journ’s livery

There was a time when the term “breaking news” meant something truly earth-shaking or of such significance to the public that people needed to know about it immediately. Alas, “breaking news,” as used by many on social media, has become a cover to peddle falsities.

This latest trick — one that disinformation icon Joseph Goebbels would be proud of — involves dressing up garbage in journalism’s livery, slapping “breaking” on top, and waiting for the clicks to roll in. And suckers fall for it every time.

As reported by Agence France-Presse, conservative influencer Benny Johnson tried his hand at this con not long ago, firing off a post that claimed Kamala Harris was leaning on a teleprompter during a town hall in Las Vegas. “Breaking,” he shouted. The only problem? It was entirely false. Fact-checkers debunked the claim faster than one could say “fake news,” but that didn’t stop it from spreading like wildfire across X (formerly known as Twitter), Facebook and TikTok.

The damage was done, the outrage was stoked, and yet another layer of confusion settled over an already bewildered public. This isn’t some fringe phenomenon. It’s a full-blown tactic that applies not only to the upcoming US presidential election but also to the 2025 midterm elections in the Philippines.

Aside from “breaking,” journalism buzzwords like “exclusive” and “developing” have been added to disinformation practitioners’ arsenal to give the illusion of credibility. According to the watchdogs at NewsGuard, no fewer than 36 false US election-related narratives this year have been wrapped in the seductive lingo of the newsroom. The aim? To hollow out the remaining shreds of trust in the media while cloaking disinformation in a borrowed aura of respectability.

Is it any wonder that trust in the media is circling the drain? A recent Gallup poll (there is no equivalent survey yet in the Philippines) found that a dismal 31 percent of Americans still had confidence in mass media.

So, in a world where “trusted” and “truth” no longer seem to share an IP address, fake news has become big business. Just look at the AI-powered “local news” sites mushrooming across the digital landscape, spewing a toxic mix of nonsense and half-truths that spread confusion like it’s going out of style. This isn’t just a nuisance — it’s an assault on democracy itself.

And where are the social media titans in all of this? Collecting their ad revenue, mostly. Sure, they’ve made some noises about “combating disinformation,” but when it comes down to it, Facebook still took money for ads peddling election falsehoods and Covid-19 conspiracy theories.

Disinformation isn’t just a red, white, and blue problem, either. It’s a favorite ploy in the Kremlin’s war chest, especially with Russia’s ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Pro-Russian accounts have made an art of manipulating videos and fabricating stories to muddy the waters about the war.

In the Philippines, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) is taking — or at least trying to take — a proactive stance against the wave of electoral falsehoods expected in next year’s national and local elections, as well as the Bangsamoro parliamentary polls.

The poll body recently rolled out guidelines targeting the covert use of artificial intelligence in campaign materials, making it clear that candidates will face penalties if they fail to disclose AI usage or deploy it to spread falsehoods about rivals or the electoral process.

The rules cover the entire spectrum of digital deception—from bots and fake accounts to deepfakes and cheapfakes — requiring that any AI-enhanced content include conspicuous disclaimers and documented consent from those depicted.

The aim is to crack down on synthetic media and other tactics that weaponize technology to create alternative realities, all while maintaining a semblance of legitimacy. In this new era, Comelec’s anti-disinformation measures aren’t just about regulation; they’re a line of defense against the erosion of the truth itself.

Still, even the most stringent rules will not, on their own, halt the rising tide of deceit. The challenge remains as crucial as ever: disinformation spreads quickly, debunking efforts lag behind, and fake news continues to flourish in environments where platforms remain reluctant to crack down on profitable lies.