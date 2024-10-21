Dodgers rip Mets, set World Series duel vs Yankees

NEW YORK (AFP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers advanced to the World Series for the fourth time in eight years by beating the New York Mets, 10-5, with Tommy Edman driving in four runs to power the triumph on Sunday.

Edman blasted a two-run double in the first inning and he and Will Smith added two-run home runs in the third as the Dodgers reached Major League Baseball’s (MLB) championship spectacle for the first time since taking the crown in 2020.

“This group of guys, I love these guys,” Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts said.

“It’s fun coming to work every day. It’s fun battling.”

Edman, who was hurt until the middle of August, was named the Most Valuable Player of the series.

“The way the season started, to end up in this situation is crazy,” Edman said.

“Amazing team. They welcomed me with open arms. Can’t wait to keep things going.”

The Dodgers took the best-of-seven National League Championship Series 4-2 over the Mets and will open the World Series at home on Friday against the New York Yankees, who own a record 27 titles.

“I can’t wait,” Edman said.

“This is what we’ve always dreamed about.”

It will mark the record 12th time the Dodgers and Yankees have met in the World Series, the first time since the Dodgers won in 1981. The Yankees are 8-3 against the Dodgers in their World Series meetings.

“I don’t know what it means yet,” Betts said.

“I’ve just got to get in and see. It’s what the people wanted. It’s what we all wanted.”

The Dodgers reached the World Series for the 22nd time while the Yankees, who have not played in a World Series since winning the 2009 crown, are in for the 41st time.

“You guys want a parade in Los Angeles — four more wins,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told a sellout crowd at Dodger Stadium.

It will be the first World Series for Japanese star Shohei Ohtani, who never made the playoffs in his first six MLB campaigns with the Los Angeles Angels before joining the Dodgers this season.

“It’s a place that I’ve dreamed of playing all my life. And to be able to finally come to the stage and be able to play and hopefully win it is my next goal,” Ohtani said.

“There are no easy games (in the) post-season. We really played well as a team. I’m glad that we were able to pull through.”

The Mets seized the lead in the first inning as Francisco Lindor walked, took second base on Dodgers’ starter Michael Kopech’s wild pitch and reached third on Brandon Nimmo’s ground out before scoring on a Pete Alonso single.

Los Angeles answered in the first when Ohtani singled and took third on Teoscar Hernandez’s single and both scored on Edman’s double to left field for a 2-1 Dodgers lead.

‘It’s fun battling.’

The Mets loaded the bases in the third inning but Dodgers relief pitcher Anthony Banda struck out Jeff McNeil to end the threat.

After Hernandez singled to open the third for the Dodgers, Edman followed with a two-run homer into the left-field stands.

Max Muncy walked and Smith blasted a two-out homer to boost the Dodgers’ advantage to 6-1.

The Mets, however, responded with a two-run homer by Mark Vientos in the fourth.

New York loaded the bases again in the sixth only for Jesse Winker to fly out and end the threat.