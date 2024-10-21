D&L boosts sustainability efforts, gets LEED gold for Quezon City office

D&L Industries has secured a LEED Gold certification for Operations and Maintenance (LEED v4.1 O+M) for its head office, the LBL Building in Quezon City. This move reaffirmed the company’s energy-efficient, cost-saving, and environmentally sustainable building practices.



The certification, granted by Barone International, follows the company's recent LEEDv4 Gold certification for its Batangas plant, Central Hub.



“As we strive to embody sustainability, we continue to look at ways to improve our operations and minimize our environmental footprint,” D&L President and CEO Alvin Lao said.



“We believe that getting a LEED certification for our facilities is a great way to ensure that our operations adhere to global best practices regarding sustainability,” Lao added.



According to Lao, the recent development was a part of D&L’s commitment and advocacy to create a sustainable future.



LEED v4.1 O+M certification requires 12-month monitoring and evaluation of key environmental factors, including greenhouse gas emissions, energy and water efficiency, ozone protection, waste management, and indoor air quality.



During this period, D&L’s head office consistently met LEED standards, achieving notable results in energy efficiency, waste management, and air quality. The building also uses zero ozone depletion potential refrigerants for its air conditioning system.

D&L’s head office cut greenhouse gas emissions and achieved a 40 percent savings in water use.