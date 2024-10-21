'DILAW' HITS GLOBAL STAGE

Breakthrough artist Maki closed the AXEAN Musical Festival 2024 held in Bali, Indonesia with an all-out performance of his hits “Dilaw” and “Saan?”

It marks the Tarsier Records’ artist first international show where he joined various Southeast Asian artists such as Philippines’ crwn, Eco of bird, Mix Fenix, Munimuni, Muri, Indonesia’s Grrrl Gang, Thailand’s mindfreakkk, Singapore’s Linying, and Malaysia’s Golden Mammoth.

Aside from his live performance, Maki also participated in meetings and pitching sessions with various international and local producers, artists, event organizers, and promoters. He also joined a songwriting camp together with Nameless Kids’ lead vocalist Nhiko Sabiniano.

Maki also surprised fans with his guest performance in LANY’s sold-out concert at Philippine Arena. He serenaded over 50,000 concertgoers with his performance of “Out Of My League” with LANY frontman Paul Klein and “Dilaw” accompanied by Paul on the piano.

His latest single “Namumula” meanwhile has entered the top 10 of Billboard Top Philippine Songs Chart. He is now gearing up for his sold-out show Maki-Concert sa New Frontier happening 29 to 30 November.