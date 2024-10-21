Data portal on children's rights launched

The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) on Monday launched a data portal on children's rights to promote evidence-based decision making.

UNICEF, in collaboration with the Council for the Welfare of Children, the National Economic and Development Authority, and the Philippine Statistics Authority, launched the "Situation of Children of the Philippines" website.

The portal analyzes six main dimensions and 25 subdimensions of children's rights, such as health and nutrition; education; protection; safe and sustainable environment; child poverty and social protection; and civil and participation rights.

“Every child counts. Understanding the situation of children is essential to prioritize, design and monitor policies and actions that effectively support the realization of children’s rights," UNICEF Philippines Representative Oyunsaikhan Dendevnorov said.

"When the right data and evidence are in the right hands at the right time, decisions can be better informed, more equitable, and more likely to protect children’s rights,” Dendevnorov added.

The data features over 80 key indicators and around data visualizations based on information dating back to 1989 and up to 2023, with subnational breakdowns for certain indicators.

UNICEF noted that despite the Philippines being considered the global epicenter of online sexual abuse and exploitation and child exploitation materials, "there is not enough data on this egregious child right's violation."

UNICEF's data revealed that 80 percent of Filipino children are vulnerable to online sexual abuse, with some cases even facilitated even by their own parents.