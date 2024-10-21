Criminal gang leader collared in checkpoint

A notorious gang leader has been nabbed by elements of the Quezon City police district in a checkpoint for illegal possession of firearm.

The Anonas Police Station (PS 9), led by its Station Commander, P/Lt.Col. Zachary M. Capellan announced the arrest Monday.

The suspect was identified as John Dominic Pablo, 36 years old and a resident of Barangay UP Campus, Quezon City.

PS 9 police officers were conducting a checkpoint along Batino Street, corner Aurora Boulevard Barangay Duyan-Duyan at around 2:17 a.m. Monday when they flagged down two men riding a motorcycle.

However, as an officer approached for verification, the driver suddenly sped off, causing the back rider to fall from the motorcycle, which led to his arrest while the driver managed to escape.

Upon conducting a search, a police officer recovered one (1) caliber .38 revolver loaded with two (2) live ammunitions and a half face helmet. When asked for the documents of the firearm, the suspect was unable to provide any.

Further custodial investigation revealed that the suspect is the identified leader of the Pablo Criminal Gang, involved in a series of robbery in Quezon City.

Meanwhile, continuous manhunt operations are being conducted to arrest the suspect’s cohort.

Pablo will be charged for violating RA 10591, or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act.