Cop tagged in Bulacan killings now AWOL

A police officer accused in the killings of a Bulacan provincial board member and his driver has been declared absent without official leave (AWOL), Philippine National Police spokesperson Brig. Gen. Jean Fajardo said on Monday.

Police Staff Sgt. Ullyses Hernani Pascual, along with his cousin Cesar Gallardo Jr. and accomplices identified only as “Jeff” and “Lupin,” each face two counts of murder filed with the Office of the City Prosecutor in Malolos, Bulacan.

The suspects were linked to the 3 October ambush of Board Member Ramilito Capistrano and his driver, Shedrick Toribio, in Barangay Ligas.

At a press briefing at Camp Crame, Fajardo said Pascual was considered AWOL after escaping from PNP custody.

“Effective 10 October, he was declared AWOL so there’s an ongoing search for him, but we have to understand that we cannot arrest him right now because there is no warrant of arrest yet,” Fajardo said.

Although there is no arrest warrant, Fajardo emphasized that Pascual would still face administrative charges for violating the PNP’s policy on restrictive custody.

“In his case, particularly for disregarding the restrictive custody, he will definitely face administrative charges for violating the existing administrative policy of the PNP,” she said.