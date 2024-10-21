Cone thrilled to face good friend Reyes

Barangay Ginebra coach Tim Cone is excited to win another Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) title following a Game 6 victory over San Miguel Beer in their Governors’ Cup best-of-seven semifinal series late Sunday.

But standing between him and his 26th PBA crown is TNT Tropang Giga coach Chot Reyes — a mentor who has been with him since his early days in the league more than three decades ago.

Cone said meeting Reyes in what is expected to be an emotional showdown between the Kings and the reigning champions Tropang Giga is truly an honor since he helped him evolve into becoming the league’s winningest head coach.

‘There’s always been that rivalry between Ginebra and Talk ‘N Text.’

Reyes served as Cone’s assistant when he was still a young coach at Alaska in 1989.

They eventually went on separate ways and became successful with Cone emerging with league-best 25 titles and Reyes winning nine crowns.

They got reunited when Reyes tapped Cone to serve as his chief deputy at Gilas Pilipinas during the country’s hosting of the FIBA Basketball World Cup last year.

Reyes stepped down and endorsed Cone to become his successor, leading the Filipinos to a historic title run in the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

“We are really just happy that we are back in and going to pit against my good friend coach Chot again,” Cone said after leading Ginebra to a 102-99 win over San Miguel late Sunday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

“There’s always been that rivalry between Ginebra and Talk ‘N Text. Looking forward to mixing it up with my buddy.”

But their friendship is hardly felt inside the court.

The first time they clashed in a title series was in the 1994 Commissioner’s Cup when Reyes led Purefoods to a victory over Alaska. But Cone got back at Reyes in the 1996 All-Filipino Cup as the Milkmen won their title that sparked a grand-slam run.

Cone also won the 2003 Invitational Cup and the 2007 Fiesta Cup for Alaska, with Reyes capturing the 2002 All-Filipino Cup with Coca-Cola and the 2008 Philippine Cup with Talk ‘N Text.

The last time they faced each other in the PBA Finals was in 2012 when Cone was still handling B-Meg. It was a dramatic series that ended when Llamados import Denzel Bowles knocked down a pair of charities that gave them a 90-84 win in the deciding Game 7.

Cone eventually moved to Ginebra while Reyes took a sabbatical while focusing on his corporate role at TV5 and Gilas Pilipinas in the international arena.

Reyes returned to the PBA two years ago before taking another break last year to resume his coaching duties for the Gilas Pilipinas side that was preparing for the World Cup. That’s why when TNT Tropang Giga won the title over the Kings last year, it was team manager and Reyes’ chief assistant, Jojo Lastimosa, who was in charge of plotting the plays.

All in all, Cone and Reyes’ head to head encounter is at 3-3 with their upcoming series that will start on Sunday at the Ynares Center expected to boil into an ultimate chess match between two of the country’s greatest active mentors.

“I’m happy to be in the Finals — period,” Reyes said in a short message to DAILY TRIBUNE.