CEB Iloilo hub expanded with three new routes

Cebu Pacific (CEB) announced on Monday that it is expanding its Iloilo hub by launching three new domestic flights, reiterating a commitment to improve inter-island connectivity and making air travel more accessible to all.

The airline will start daily flights between Iloilo and Tagbilaran on 1 December followed by flights from Iloilo to Daraga (Legazpi) three times weekly on 2 December and, likewise, thrice a week flights between Iloilo and Dumaguete starting 3 December.

Alexander G. Lao, CEB president and Chief Commercial Officer said the airline is thrilled to launch the three new domestic routes from Iloilo in time for the holidays, when many Filipinos make an additional effort to travel to other provinces to visit loved ones.

Fourteen destinations from Iloilo

Following the opening of direct flights to Tagbilaran, Daraga, and Dumaguete, CEB will now serve a total of 14 destinations from Iloilo, including two international routes: Singapore and Hong Kong.

With the impending new routes offered by CEB, travelers from Iloilo are encouraged to see the historic Cagsawa Ruins in Legazpi, which offers breathtaking views of Mayon Volcano.

They may also visit the famous Chocolate Hills in Bohol and discover the abundant marine life surrounding Apo Island from Dumaguete.

Passengers can book flights and purchase additional add-ons using their existing travel funds. Additionally, CEB also offers e-wallets and credit or debit cards as payment options.