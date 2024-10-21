BuCor inks agreement with food company for PDL employment

The Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) signed Monday an agreement with a business company that will provide employment for former persons deprived of liberty (PDL) to effectively integrate them into society and help reduce recidivism among released PDLs.

BuCor Director General Gregorio Pio P. Catapang Jr. inked the agreement with BP One Foods Inc., represented by its president, Antonio Sebastian Escalante, for employment opportunities to reform former PDLs.

This is one of the highlights of BuCor’s celebration of National Correctional Consciousness Week, which kicks off yesterday.

Under the MOA, the BuCor, through the Directorate for External Relations (DER), shall be responsible for the implementation of the pre-release and post-release reintegration programs for former PDL, which includes securing support from family and community prior to the release period and securing acceptance from family and community after release.

DER’s program includes sending referral letters addressed to government organizations (GO), non-governmental organizations (NGOs), civil society organizations (CSO), and private institutions or sectors to seek assistance in areas such as employment, livelihood programs, medical support, and financial aid for released clients.

This program employs a holistic approach to monitoring the overall well-being of released PDLs, including their reintegration into familial and community settings.

BP One Foods Inc., on the other hand, aspires to expand its brand throughout the Metro and bring quality products to its people while also creating competitive job opportunities and compensation.

The company aims to provide job opportunities for reform PDL while also opening a wide range of positions to accommodate more people with diverse skill sets in various locations.

BP One Foods Inc. is committed to actively supporting the reintegration of the former PDL by providing meaningful employment opportunities.

The company recognizes the importance of providing a supportive work environment that fosters growth and development for the reformed PDL.

Catapang expressed his gratitude to BP One Foods Inc. for taking the lead in giving this once in a lifetime opportunity to former PDLs to promote social cohesion and an opportunity to utilize the skills they learned during their incarceration, which formed part of their reformation.

Aside from BP One Foods Inc., Catapang said, the San Miguel Corporation, headed by Mr. Ramon Ang, also expressed his willingness to employ former PDLs who will finish their college degree courses at the University of Perpetual Help System Dalta - Bilibid Extension School (UPHSD-BES) program.

“This is only the beginning of BuCor’s strengthened partnership with the business sector. We intend to pursue more of this collaboration to empower and enable former PDLs to build productive lives and make positive contributions to their communities,” Catapang said.