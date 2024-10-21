Bong Go highlights faith at CFC event

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go attended the Couples for Christ (CFC) Answering the Cry of the Poor (ANCOP) Global Walk at the CFC Bulacan Provincial Mission Center in San Rafael, Bulacan, on 20 October. The annual fundraising event aims to support less fortunate sectors by providing homes, education, healthcare, and livelihood opportunities.

During his speech, Go emphasized the role of faith in building strong communities and praised CFC and its ANCOP Global Foundation for their efforts.

“Maraming salamat sa Couples for Christ ANCOP Global Foundation sa inyong pagsusumikap sa pagpapatatag ng pananampalataya ng sambayanang Pilipino,” Go said.

Go acknowledged key CFC leaders and local officials, including Bulacan Governor Daniel Fernando, Vice Governor Alex Castro, and Mayor Mark Cholo Violago, for their support. He also expressed his commitment to public service as an extension of his faith, stating, “Gaya niyo, naniniwala rin ako na ang pagseserbisyo sa tao ay pagseserbisyo rin sa Diyos.”

The senator pledged support for the ongoing construction of the CFC Bulacan Mission Center and distributed bicycles, watches, mobile phones, and shoes to selected participants. Go highlighted his advocacy for marginalized communities, particularly indigenous peoples, and reiterated his dedication to serving the Filipino people.

The ANCOP Global Walk, themed "Walk in the Light," aims to inspire unity, faith, and service in uplifting lives and building a better society for all.