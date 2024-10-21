Aboitiz Construction: Committed to safety and excellence

Aboitiz Construction marked a major achievement by reaching 20 million safe man-hours from November 2022 to August 2024, demonstrating the company's steadfast commitment to safety across its project sites nationwide.

Key contributors to this achievement include the company’s project for Tsuenshi Heavy Industries in Balamban Cebu, which accounted for over three million safe man-hours, and its project for Taganito HPAL Nickel Corporation in Claver, Surigao del Norte, contributing over one million safe man-hours for maintenance activities this year.

“This achievement is a testament to our team's commitment to safety and execution of excellence. We are proud of the hard work and dedication demonstrated by our team members across all project sites,” said Aboitiz Construction chief operating officer Ramez Sidhom. “Our focus on rigorous safety protocols and continuous training ensures that we maintain a safe working environment for everyone.”

Aboitiz Construction has implemented several key initiatives, including an annual Safety, Health, Environment and Security (SHES) rollout and audit, SHES month and the SHES Model Recognition Program. The company emphasizes stringent adherence to SHES policies and procedures, alongside its thorough incident management practices to prevent recurrence.

This milestone not only reflects Aboitiz Construction’s dedication to safety but also sets a benchmark for future projects, underscoring the importance of a proactive safety culture within the organization.