The achievement is a testament to the team’s commitment to safety and execution excellence Aboitiz Construction clocks in 20-M safe man-hours milestone

Aboitiz Construction has marked a major achievement by reaching 20 million safe man-hours from November 2022 to August 2024, demonstrating the company’s steadfast commitment to safety across its project sites nationwide.

Key contributors to this achievement include the company’s project for Tsuenshi Heavy Industries in Balamban Cebu, which accounted for over 3 million safe man-hours, and its Taganito HPAL Nickel Corporation project in Claver, Surigao del Norte, contributing over one million safe man-hours for maintenance activities just this year alone.

Testament

“This achievement is a testament to our team’s commitment to safety and execution excellence,” said Aboitiz Construction chief operating officer Ramez Sidhom.

“We are proud of the hard work and dedication demonstrated by our team members across all project sites. Our focus on rigorous safety protocols and continuous training ensures that we maintain a safe working environment for everyone,” he added.

Highest safety standards

To uphold the highest safety standards, Aboitiz Construction, the privately-held construction company of the Aboitiz Group, has implemented several key initiatives, including an annual Safety, Health, Environment, and Security rollout and audit, SHES Month and the SHES Model Recognition Program.

The company, which has over 40 years of nationwide track record in heavy industries, light industries, infrastructure, and industrial maintenance, emphasizes stringent adherence to SHES policies and procedures, alongside its thorough incident management practices to prevent recurrence.