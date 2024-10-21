76 more Lebanon OFWs repatriated

Another batch of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) from Lebanon, comprising 76 workers and two dependents, arrived in the Philippines on Sunday, 20 October, at 9:45 p.m. via Emirates Airlines.

Among the returnees was Avielyn Peñacuba, who said the situation in Lebanon continued to escalate as they prepared to leave for home.

“The explosions kept happening even while we were already at the airport. We are incredibly thankful that we made it back safely,” she said. Their safety was uncertain in Lebanon, she added.

The latest group followed an earlier batch of 45 Filipinos and two dependents who arrived last Thursday.

Similarly, 47-year-old domestic helper Cristy, who was assisted by DAILY TRIBUNE, was able to return to the Philippines on 18 October. Prior to her flight, she described experiencing frequent explosions near her residence in Beirut.

“There were warplanes overhead but my employer told me not to worry,” she recounted. “But when real bombs started going off, even they were terrified.”