Yulo drops by alma mater

Two-time Olympic gold medalist Carlos Yulo isn’t done expressing his gratitude to Japan after dropping by the Teikyo University in Tokyo.

Yulo expressed his gratitude during his visit to his alma mater where he earned a degree in literature in 2022.

The 24-year-old gymnast is currently visiting places in Japan that played a pivotal part in his rise to Olympic stardom.

“Thank you Teikyo University for the warm welcome and support for my academic journey during my stay. Thanks to all of you for making my time in Japan very rewarding,” Yulo said.

“I truly appreciate it, thank you!”

Yulo previously visited the Tokushukai Gymnastics Club last Tuesday where he met up with former teammates Shinnosuke Oka and Takaaki Sugino.

Like Yulo, Oka was also victorious in the Paris Summer Games where he got three gold medals and a bronze medal while Sugino clinched one gold medal.

Yulo previously said he wanted to return to Japan and express his gratitude to those who helped him become one of the world’s best gymnasts.

“Japan is special to my heart because it boosted my gymnastics and my personality,’’ Yulo said.

“Not only do I miss the ramen there, but also the people who became part of my two Olympic journeys.”