Watchdog calls industry players to follow VAPE Law

Following the approval of the application for accreditation of a vape company by the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), health advocacy group Safevape PH urged vape industry players and stakeholders to be more responsible by complying with the government’s registration requirements and paying their duties and taxes.

Just recently, the DTI’s Office for the Special Mandate on Vaporized Nicotine and Non-Nicotine Products (OSMV), recently approved the application for accreditation of Guandong Boopower Industry Co. Ltd. and its local agent One Tech Ventures OPC.

“We are thrilled to announce that we have obtained our PS License Certificate, ensuring our products meet the highest quality and safety standards. This certification represents our commitment to excellence and delivering only the best for our customers. Trust in our products, trust in our brand,” the company said.

Safevape PH, for its part, pointed out that the fact that GBPI managed to obtain its license would disprove claims by some suppliers that the process of accreditation was unwieldy, prompting many of them to operate illegally.

The group was reacting to reports that vape manufacturers, distributors and importers were complaining of having a hard time complying with regulations, especially in securing Philippine Standard (PS) Quality and/or Safety Mark and Import Commodity Clearance Sticker from the DTI.

Under Republic Act 11900 or the Vaporized Nicotine and Non-Nicotine Products Regulation Act, manufacturers or importers must register their products and secure licenses to operate.

They are also required to adhere to packaging standards and pay duties and taxes.

Manufacturers, distributors, and importers were earlier given an 18-month transition period to comply with the regulations in the Vape Law.

“GBPI’s case was a clear example that securing a license certificate from OSMV is not impossible as some industry players want the public to believe,” Safevape PH said in a statement.

It added that just like any other regulatory agency, OSMV requires applicants to submit all necessary documentary requirements before they are granted certifications and licenses.

Safevape PH pointed out that everyone in the vape industry must comply with the requirements of the law to ensure the health and safety of the general public, especially their clients.

It also advocates for transparency and accountability while also supporting educational campaigns to inform the public about the risks and benefits of vaping, product safety, and responsible usage.

For its part, the Bureau of Internal Revenue has been running after illegal retailers and resellers to discourage vape smugglers from bringing their products into the country.

BIR Commissioner Romeo D. Lumagui Jr. said illegal vape dealers continue to ply their illicit trade despite multiple warnings, prompting them to conduct regular raids and product seizures.

Another think tank Minimal Government Thinkers recently said that lost revenues from the continued smuggling and illegal selling of vape products are seen to double to P10 billion this year from last year’s P5 billion as misdeclaration continues to worsen.