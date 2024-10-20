VP Senate appearance depends on Poe

Senator Francis “Chiz” Escudero said Sunday that Vice President Sara Duterte’s attendance at the Senate’s deliberation on the Office of the Vice President’s (OVP) proposed 2025 budget will depend on whether senators request her presence.

As head of the OVP, Duterte’s participation would ultimately be decided by Senator Grace Poe, the Senate Finance Committee chair, who is sponsoring the budget.

Escudero explained that senators can request Duterte’s attendance during the hearing, but the decision lies with Poe.

“That’s up to Sen. Grace,” Escudero said in Filipino. “For instance, if the agency head is not present for any reason, it depends on the sponsoring chair. It also depends on the Senate members if they will make the request.”

The Senate president added that he did not want to preempt Poe or other senators’ decisions.

“I don’t want to anticipate or suggest any condition before the budget deliberation starts,” he said.

In the House of Representatives, some lawmakers criticized Duterte for not appearing during the chamber’s deliberation on the OVP’s budget proposal.

Duterte previously stated that she does not expect to receive the full amount requested for the OVP’s budget and emphasized that her office will work with whatever amount is allocated.

The vice president had earlier indicated her willingness to attend the Senate’s deliberation on the OVP’s 2025 proposed budget.

Last week, the House agreed to reduce the OVP’s P2.037 billion budget by P1.3 billion, reallocating the funds to the Departments of Social Welfare and Development and Health.

“I won’t preempt my colleagues, but in the Senate’s plenary debates, the difference is that Sen. Grace will be the one answering questions. She will defend the OVP’s budget, not Vice President Sara,” Escudero explained.