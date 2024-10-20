VP Sara’s tirades against Marcos ‘unbecoming’—Chiz

Senate President Francis “Chiz” Escudero said Vice President Sara Duterte's recent remarks against President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and his family were unbecoming of the second-highest official in the land.

Escudero expressed disappointment with Duterte’s “acerbic comments” against the First Family during a press conference broadcast on multiple platforms on Friday, "portraying her in a bad light.

“Unbecoming ang mga ganyang uri ng pahayag lalo na sa pangalawang pinakamataas na opisyal ng ating bansa (Those kinds of statements are unbecoming, especially from the second highest official of our country),” Escudero lamented.

Among other remarks, Duterte said the current administration seemed to have failed in addressing inflation and food security.

Duterte earlier said she told Senator Imee Marcos, the President's sister, in a group chat that she would dig the grave of their father, President Ferdinand E. Marcos Sr., at Libingan ng mga Bayani (Heroes' Cemetery) in Taguig City and throw the remains to the West Philippine Sea.

The Vice President’s father, former president Rodrigo Duterte, finally allowed Marcos Sr.'s burial at Libingan ng mga Bayani in 2016, saying he deserved it because he was a former soldier.

Escudero surmised that the Vice President was expressing her frustrations about allegations against her. He said he understood where she was coming from but said Duterte “must be more circumspect in her statements issued in a public setting.”

“Public officials, regardless of their position, should treat their office with utmost respect and avoid public pronouncements that could end up hurting the very institution they represent,” he said.

Escudero said he remains optimistic that the two highest leaders of the country will reconcile soon.