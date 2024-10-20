Valenzuela releases ‘Oktoberfest’ guidelines

The local government of Valenzuela City has issued a traffic advisory for motorists due to road closures associated with the upcoming Oktoberfest, a beer and music festival.

The Oktoberfest will take place on 26 and 27 October at the CJ Santos Open Grounds in Barangay Malinta.

According to the local government, CJ Santos Street will be closed to all vehicles from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. on 25 October and motorists heading to Barangays Maysan and Paso De Blas can use CJ Santos Street as an alternative route.

The road along Alert Center will remain open for private and light vehicles. M. Antonio Street, connecting NLEX Segment 10 and Maysan Road, is also an alternative route for all types of vehicles.

Heavy traffic is expected along Maysan Road due to the implementation of two-way traffic for light vehicles.

Additionally, slow vehicle movement is anticipated near SM City Valenzuela due to ongoing road rehabilitation projects.

U-turns for heavy and long trucks are prohibited along the affected roads.

The Oktoberfest weekend will feature a rock night on 26 October and a hip-hop party on 27 October.

The grand champion of the rock music competition will receive a cash prize of P20,000, while solo winners in the hip-hop competition will receive P5,000 and group winners will take home P10,000.

Aljon Danniell Eguia