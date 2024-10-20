Undue influence

Dear Editor,

Reclamation projects in the Philippines has been as common as rain these past few years, as it has become a beacon of development for the country and generated thousands of jobs for Filipinos looking for one.

However, some projects in the pipeline have been met with undue delays, one of which is the Las Piñas-Parañaque Coastal Bay Reclamation Project that was approved by the Supreme Court in 2021.

Apparently, this project has been stalled due to alleged interference by a powerful politician, according to Councilor Mark Anthony Santos, who stressed that it is depriving residents of job opportunities and the government of much-needed revenue.

With this, he is urging concerned government agencies to disregard the politician’s influence and proceed with the project — which involves reclaiming 530 hectares along Manila Bay’s coastline, was initially proposed in 2009 and has faced opposition from Senator Cynthia Villar due to environmental concerns.

We are with the councilor in saying that there are greater benefits to have in reclamation projects, one of which is the creation of new land area. This additional land can be utilized for various purposes, including residential, commercial, and industrial development.

The expansion of the city’s landmass will attract investments, create jobs and boost the local economy and is seen to provide much-needed space for infrastructure development, such as roads, transportation systems and public facilities.

Also, reclamation can also help mitigate the effects of climate change, particularly rising sea levels, as the creation of new land can act as a buffer against coastal erosion and flooding, protecting critical infrastructure and residential areas.

Additionally, the reclaimed land can be used to establish green spaces and parks, which contribute to environmental sustainability and improve the quality of life for residents and can alleviate pressure on existing urban areas and reduce overcrowding.

By creating new development opportunities, the project can help disperse the population and ease congestion in densely populated areas. This will improve traffic flow, reduce pollution, and enhance the overall livability of the city.

With these benefits, we are having a hard time fathoming why the Las Piñas-Parañaque Coastal Bay Reclamation Project is stalled and some reports have it that some discouraged the Protected Area Management Board under the Department of Environment and Natural Resources from issuing clearance certificates for the project despite the Supreme Court’s approval and the city councils of Las Piñas and Parañaque authorizing the project.

The high court has already dismissed Villar’s environmental concerns and affirmed the project’s compliance with legal procedures and to delay this project, it will have significant economic implications for the local government and residents.

The project is expected to generate jobs and revenue, and it is crucial to address the longstanding debt owed to the Las Piñas local government by the Villar Group of Companies.

With all the benefits that we can see, there is really a need for the implementation of the Las Piñas-Parañaque Coastal Bay Reclamation Project and those causing undue delays should stand down.

The project has undergone thorough legal and environmental review, and it is essential to proceed with its development for the benefit of the local community.

Anthony Guevarra

tomsguev@yahoo.com