Tzu Chi double celebration

Humanitarian organization Tzu Chi Medical Foundation Philippines (TCMFP) celebrates the honors given to its doctor-leader and volunteer.

TCMFP president and Cardinal Santos Medical Center (CSMC) chief medical officer Dr. Antonio Say will be conferred “Best Educator Award” by the Vitreo-Retina Society of the Philippines (VRSP) on its 25th anniversary celebration on 3 December 2024.

The prestigious award recognizes Say’s outstanding contributions to the field of vitreo-retina and his unwavering dedication to the VRSP, according to a letter informing him of the award dated 12 October 2024.

VRSP, a subspecialty society affiliated with the Philippine Academy of Ophthalmology, will present Say with the Akasi, a unique sculpture crafted from ipil, molave and tanguile by accomplished sculptress Jenny Cortez.

Meanwhile, Dr. Carlo Antonino Nasol will be one of the speakers in the 21st meeting of the European VitreoRetinal Society (EVRS) in Budapest, Hungary.

Representing CSMC and TCMFP’s Buddhist Tzu Chi Eye Center, Nasol will speak about real world challenges in Vitreo-Retina surgery on the event of European ophthalmologists.

The meeting will be held at the Novotel Budapest City and Budapest Congress Center on 14 to 17 November.