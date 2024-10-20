TURNING A NEW LEAF: An electrifying experience walking your daughter down the aisle

The Nissan Leaf and I have something in common: We were both trying something new this past weekend. It was my first time driving an electric vehicle (EV), and I chose to test drive the Leaf for a special occasion — my daughter’s wedding.
As the father of the bride, nerves were already high, and hopping into the futuristic world of an electric vehicle added to the excitement. But surprisingly, the drive turned out to be a smooth and enjoyable experience, much like the wedding itself.
First impressions
The first time you drive the Leaf, the gear shifter — or seeming lack thereof — might confuse you. Instead of a stick, all you have is a nub that you move like a shifter. It’s intimidating at first but it should be easy to get used to.
The thrust provided by an electric motor is different from that delivered by an internal combustion engine. Step on the accelerator (I suppose we can’t call it a gas pedal anymore) and the Leaf moves instantly without lag. Don’t worry — it won’t suddenly lurch forward, so there’s little risk of any sudden-acceleration incidents.
The Nissan Leaf has a modern and approachable design. It doesn’t scream “futuristic” like some electric cars do, but instead offers a sleek, compact look with enough flair to make it stand out. For someone like me who’s used to traditional internal combustion engines, the Leaf’s appearance felt comforting. No intimidating spaceship vibes — just a well-designed car that happens to be electric.
When I first sat in the driver’s seat, the interior felt uncluttered and simple. There’s no gear shift as you’d expect, just a small, almost joystick-like controller. The dashboard is digital, but not overly complicated. For someone new to EVs, the Leaf’s user-friendly interface helped reduce some of my anxiety.
The drive to the wedding
I set off from my home, headed to Saint Andrew’s Church in Bel-Air, Makati, where my daughter was to marry her longtime boyfriend. It was a significant day for me, emotionally charged as I was about to walk my daughter down the aisle for the first time.
As soon as I pressed the start button, I was taken aback by how silent the Nissan Leaf was. There was no engine revving, no sound at all except for the low hum of the tires on the road. It was so quiet that I could hear my own thoughts probably not the best thing, given my anxiety over my dual roles as first-time EV driver and father of the bride.
However, once I got used to the lack of noise, I found the Leaf to be quite relaxing to drive. The acceleration was smooth, and it had a surprising amount of power for a small electric car. Merging onto highways and making quick lane changes in city traffic felt effortless. The car’s instant torque made me feel like I was always in control.
The range anxiety factor
Like any first-time EV driver, I couldn’t shake off the infamous “range anxiety.” The Nissan Leaf I was driving had a full charge, and the dashboard showed a range of around 200 kilometers. The round trip from my house to the wedding venue and back was well within that range, but there was still that nagging worry in the back of my mind: what if I run out of battery?
Thankfully, the Leaf has an intuitive regenerative braking system that helps recharge the battery as you slow down. This gave me some peace of mind as I navigated through Makati’s stop-and-go traffic. It’s also worth mentioning that there are charging stations available at key points in the city, which is a huge advantage if you’re driving an EV in Metro Manila.
Comfort and practicality
The Leaf’s interior was spacious enough for a small family car. It was a comfortable ride, and the seats provided adequate support — important for someone like me who was juggling wedding duties with driving. The rear seats also had enough legroom for passengers, which made it easier when I had to shuttle some wedding essentials and family members to and from the venue.
The trunk space was more than sufficient for the day’s needs, including carrying wedding decorations, gifts and my daughter’s bridal accessories. I appreciated the Leaf’s practicality for such a family-oriented occasion.
A wedding day and a Nissan Leaf win
The day ended with me successfully attending my daughter’s wedding and driving the Nissan Leaf for the first time — both without a hitch. In many ways, the Leaf complemented the day’s events: Quiet, smooth and reliable. Its zero-emission credentials even made me feel like I was doing something good for the environment on such an important day in my family’s life.
If you’re a first-time EV driver like me, the Nissan Leaf makes for a gentle and confidence-building introduction to the world of electric vehicles. Its ease of use, practical design, and quiet ride might just make you forget you’re driving an EV at all — until, of course, you realize you’ve spent the whole day without stopping at a gas station!