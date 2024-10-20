TURNING A NEW LEAF: An electrifying experience walking your daughter down the aisle

First impressions

The first time you drive the Leaf, the gear shifter — or seeming lack thereof — might confuse you. Instead of a stick, all you have is a nub that you move like a shifter. It’s intimidating at first but it should be easy to get used to.

The thrust provided by an electric motor is different from that delivered by an internal combustion engine. Step on the accelerator (I suppose we can’t call it a gas pedal anymore) and the Leaf moves instantly without lag. Don’t worry — it won’t suddenly lurch forward, so there’s little risk of any sudden-acceleration incidents.

The Nissan Leaf has a modern and approachable design. It doesn’t scream “futuristic” like some electric cars do, but instead offers a sleek, compact look with enough flair to make it stand out. For someone like me who’s used to traditional internal combustion engines, the Leaf’s appearance felt comforting. No intimidating spaceship vibes — just a well-designed car that happens to be electric.

When I first sat in the driver’s seat, the interior felt uncluttered and simple. There’s no gear shift as you’d expect, just a small, almost joystick-like controller. The dashboard is digital, but not overly complicated. For someone new to EVs, the Leaf’s user-friendly interface helped reduce some of my anxiety.