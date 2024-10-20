Toyota parades ‘Beyond Zero’ enterprise

Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) will showcase groundbreaking innovations aligned with its global “Beyond Zero” initiative at the 9th Philippine International Motor Show (PIMS).

The event, organized by the Chamber of Automotive Manufacturers of the Philippines Inc. (CAMPI), will take place from 24 to 27 October at the World Trade Center in Pasay City.

PIMS 2024 brings the theme “Dare. Drive. The Future Redefined,” focusing on new driving technologies, sustainable solutions, and innovative approaches to mobility.

TMP’s showcase will highlight its commitment to carbon neutrality, falling under its Beyond Zero movement. The innovations on display emphasize Electrification, Diversification and Intelligence, aiming for a more sustainable future.

At the Toyota booth, visitors can expect to see vehicles and mobility solutions that push forward Toyota’s electrification and decarbonization efforts. This includes a concept car making its Southeast Asia debut and electrified vehicles yet to be introduced in the Philippines.

Guests will also get an exclusive preview of a hybrid electric vehicle set to launch soon. Additionally, a versatile vehicle with various conversions will be revealed, catering to business owners and adventurers alike.

Attendees can test drive Toyota’s hybrid electric vehicles, including the Corolla Cross, Yaris Cross and Zenix, offering a firsthand experience of Toyota’s eco-friendly technology.

Toyota Mobility Solutions Philippines will also present its latest products and services, such as Toyota RentaCar and Fleet360, which provide innovative mobility solutions for a wide range of customer needs.

TMP first vice president for vehicle sales operations, Danny Cruz, expressed excitement over introducing the Beyond Zero concept, encouraging Filipinos to be part of the movement toward carbon neutrality.

“Our display demonstrates our multi-pathway approach to achieving a Beyond Zero future,” Cruz said.

“We invite everyone to explore how we can work together to reach this goal.”

