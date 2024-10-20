Topex marvels at La Salle’s tenacity

It may not look like the dreaded full-court press of De La Salle University of old, but the current Green Archers are living up to the team’s defensive identity.

Head coach Topex Robinson takes pride in his wards’ relentless effort on the defensive end as the repeat-seeking Final Four-bound La Salle enjoys a six-game romp in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 87 men’s basketball tournament.

The Green Archers’ stingy defense was on full display in their 70-45 dismantling of Adamson University to book the first semifinals ticket last Saturday at the University of Santo Tomas Quadricentennial Pavilion.

“We just have to keep it up. Keep up the identity of being one of the best defensive teams, especially the best pressing teams. That’s just part of who we are and what we represent,” Robinson said.

La Salle was a menace for the same team it blew out by 30 points in the first round.

The Green Archers held the Falcons to under 15 points in each of the four quarters and forced them to commit 23 errors which they converted into 19 turnover points.

Often overlooked because of the firepower La Salle has in weapons reigning Most Valuable Player Kevin Quiambao, high-flying Mike Phillips and a bevy of guards that can explode anytime, but its defense that kept the Green Archers on top of the standings.

La Salle, sporting a 9-1 win-loss record and in its second straight playoffs appearance, shackled Adamson guards Monty Montebon, Manu Anabo and Joshua Yerro to a combined seven points in 3-of-11 field goal shooting.

“We didn’t really talk about any Final Four scenario for us. We just did what we’re supposed to do and made sure we’re gonna keep, especially their guards (from producing points),” Robinson said.

“We know every time Adamson wins, most of their guards really scored so they gave a lot of contributions. We just respected that threat coming from guys like Montebon, Anabo and Yerro. We just really clamped down in making sure they’re not gonna get those easy baskets. We cannot stop them but we’ll always try to make sure that the shots they’re gonna take are gonna be challenged.”

Robinson also credited his boys for keeping their fire alive despite playing three games in seven days.

“Also, one of the things the guys requested prior to the game is since it’s gonna be a week apart (before playing Ateneo de Manila University), they told us, ‘We will just try to pressure and speed up,’” he said.