TERNOCON FOURTH EDITION: THE SECOND MENTORING WORKSHOP

The finalists had their first mentoring workshop from 17 to 22 June at the Training Center of the Baguio Country Club, where they began working on their capsule three-piece collection consisting of a formal terno with pañuelo, a formal balintawak with alampay and tapis, and a formal kimona (a camisa or pullover blouse) with alampay and patadyong (a tube-like wraparound skirt).

Guided by some of the country’s design experts, this year’s workshop is led by TernoCon’s chief mentor since 2018, Inno Sotto, along with Ezra Santos, Lulu Tan-Gan, Rhett Eala, TernoCon’s founding artistic director Gino Gonzales, and current artistic director Ricardo Eric Cruz.

“The goal is to continue what was already started: to popularize the terno as our national garment and stick to the proper measurements and how it should be worn. These are the garments that somehow stand out and differentiate us from our Asian neighbors and our Western counterparts. We have to find ways to improve it while conserving its core aesthetic elements,” said Ricardo Eric Cruz.