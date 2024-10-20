Task force formed on American abduction

ZAMBOANGA CITY — The Police Regional Office in Zamboanga Peninsula (PRO-9) has established a Critical Incident Management Task Group (CIMTG) to investigate the kidnapping of an American national in Sibuco, Zamboanga del Norte.

PRO-9 director and CIMTG head P/Brig Gen Bowenn Joey Masauding said the task force is actively working to locate the abductors and rescue the victim identified as the 26-year-old Elliot Oniel Eastman.

The CIMTG has identified several persons of interest and is conducting ongoing investigations to confirm their involvement in the kidnapping. Security forces have been deployed to the affected areas to maintain peace and order.

Also, the Sub-Task Group Quick Reaction Team is conducting hot pursuit operations against the abductors, while all Philippine National Police (PNP) units in Zamboanga Peninsula have been placed on alert and ordered to conduct checkpoints.

The Anti-Kidnapping Group-Mindanao Field Unit is providing security to Eastman’s family and has confirmed no contact or ransom demands from the abductors.

Joint intelligence operations with the Armed Forces of the Philippines are underway to identify and apprehend those responsible for the abduction. The victim’s safety remains the top priority, and all available resources are being mobilized to resolve the situation swiftly.

Meanwhile, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) from the United States has arrived in Sibuco to conduct its own investigation into the kidnapping. FBI agents visited the Sibuco Municipal Police Station and the home of Eastman’s wife to gather information and assist in the rescue efforts.

The FBI will remain in the area to ensure the safety of Eastman’s wife, who has been living in Sibuco for five months.