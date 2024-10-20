Sweden, Phl sign pact for cancer care

Bataan Governor Joet S. Garcia has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) with representatives of Sweden to collaborate on improving cancer care services in the province.

The LOI was signed at the Makati Shangri-La Hotel during a ceremony attended by Swedish State Secretary Håkan Jevrell, representatives from various Swedish organizations, and Bataan General Hospital and Medical Center officials.

Garcia said that the agreement will strengthen Bataan’s health programs, particularly in cancer early detection, prevention, and treatment, in line with the National Integrated Cancer Control Act.

He expressed his hope that Sweden’s advanced healthcare system will provide Bataan with access to modern technology, education and other resources to improve cancer treatment outcomes.