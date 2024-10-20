"Season of Spooks" at Okada Manila

In the most anticipated celebration of the Halloween season, Okada Manila is leveling up its “Season of Spooks,” where the Halloween spirit is filled with twists of thrill and fun from 19 October to 3 November.

Spectacular events await to captivate guests with thrilling activities at PLAY, where the vibrant playground is transformed into a spooky adventure full of interactive games, lively shows, and special treats. Guests are challenged to unlock their inner cosplay spirit and dress up in their most frightening costumes, which grants them access to CosMeet 2024.

The Halloween experience at Okada Manila is made so much better with its Halloween Parade on 26-27 October, where guests can flaunt their most imaginative costumes! The parade will feature special guests from the hotel’s iconic mascots and CosMeet 2024 characters at the Crystal Corridor and Retail Boulevard. A chance this rare means a perfect opportunity for guests to show off their outfits and share some spook-tacular snaps.

It’s not just fright nights, parties, and games because Okada Manila gives guests a chance to taste its special Halloween-themed pastries from 31 October to 3 November at The Lobby Lounge and Pastry Shop. Guests can enjoy a wide selection of international dishes and “eerie” cocktails at the Medley Buffet. To make it more thrilling, a Thrillscape Halloween Challenge from 26 October to 3 November is organized for those who love a “chilling” scavenger hunt, with a chance to win exciting prizes.

Halloween-themed displays at Les Fleurs and a stunning light show at the Crystal Corridor are expected to bring the night to life with a spooky atmosphere.

With several entertainment options and engaging festivities inside the hotel, Okada Manila aims to provide guests with a Halloween experience like no other.